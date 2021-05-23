Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev explained his words about compulsory vaccination. He wrote about this on Facebook, reports RIA News…

According to him, he said that vaccination in Russia is voluntary. In addition, in some cases, when there is a great public danger of the development of an epidemic, states introduce compulsory vaccination. Medvedev specified that in this way he commented on the words of his colleague from PACE at the forum about the decision of the European Court of Justice on vaccination.

Medvedev added that the introduction of compulsory vaccination requires a separate legislative decree of the authorities.

He pointed out that voluntary vaccination gives Russia a chance to develop herd immunity, and the slow progress of the campaign threatens with new waves of morbidity. Medvedev noted that, according to most researchers, immunity after vaccination or illness is not lifelong, and it will be necessary to be regularly vaccinated on the basis of the vaccination calendar.

“And the last – for historical accuracy – vaccination against many diseases was mandatory in the USSR. This made it possible to quickly localize the most dangerous diseases, ”he wrote and added that since then the legal approaches to vaccination have changed, and its need is explained by the nature of the specific pathogen and the severity of the disease.

On May 19, it was reported that Medvedev allowed the possibility of introducing compulsory vaccination against coronavirus in the country. In his opinion, all vaccinations in Russia are voluntary, but in exceptional cases they may become mandatory. According to the country’s Deputy Minister of Health Sergei Glagolev, vaccination against coronavirus should be voluntary.