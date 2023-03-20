On the shoulders of Vladimir Putin hangs an international arrest warrant, issued by the International Criminal Court, for the forced deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia: a decision, that of the judges, received harshly by the Kremlin.

To the first reactions of indignation by the Tsar’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov are added today the violent statements of the vice president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev: “It is possible to imagine the targeted use of an Onyx hypersonic missile by a Russian ship at the Hague court ”.

However, the threat stems from the awareness that “it cannot be overthrown, but the tribunal is only a miserable international organization, not the population of a NATO country”. On Telegram, Medvedev adds: “Judges, look closely at the sky. Alas, gentlemen, everyone walks under God and the rockets”.

According to the analysis of the former Russian president, “the main flaw of the international public law system is its inefficiency”: “Let’s take this shitty, useless Court created on the basis of the Rome Statute – he writes – to which the Bigger states. “Who condemned? Three dozen strangers. The president of Sudan has spat on these allegations and, despite the military coup in his country, he is unwilling to stand justice. The rest is not noteworthy at all. In other words, the efficiency of the International Criminal Court is zero. These are not the ad hoc Nuremberg and Tokyo Tribunals. Or even the questionable tribunal for Yugoslavia”.

Putin and Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova are accused of war crimes. Based on the decision of the Hague judges, the Russian president must be arrested if he sets foot outside the country.