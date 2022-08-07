





(Reuters) – World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev ended his run of finals defeats with a 7/5, 6/0 win over Britain’s Cameron Norrie last Saturday to clinch the title in Los Cabos, Mexico, in preparation for the title. to defend his title at the US Open.

As Russian players were banned from competing at Wimbledon because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Medvedev missed the Grand Slam on grass and arrived in Mexico for his first tournament since June.

Medvedev has achieved most of his success on hard courts and hasn’t lost a set this week in ATP 250 level competition to claim his first title of the season.

“In the final, you face the best player of the week, so it’s always a high-level game and I’m very happy that I managed to show a good level, some good plays in such an important game,” Medvedev said.

The Russian beat Norrie, last year’s champion and 12th in the rankings, after losing five consecutive finals since last year’s Paris Masters in November. Then the 26-year-old tennis player was also defeated in the 2021 ATP Finals title game.

He was bested in the Australian Open decision in early 2022, before losing finals on grass in the Netherlands and Germany.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai)








