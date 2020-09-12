Russian tennis participant Daniil Medvedev flew out of the US Open semi-finals, shedding to Austrian Dominik Tim. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

Tim gained with a rating of 6: 2, 7: 6 (9: 7), 7: 6 (7: 5). The match lasted 2 hours 53 minutes.

Within the closing, the Austrian will play towards German tennis participant Alexander Zverev.

The US Open finals are scheduled for September thirteenth. The prize fund of the event is $ 53.4 million.

Medvedev reached the ultimate of the US Open final season, changing into the primary Russian within the decisive stage of the event in 14.5 years. Within the match, he misplaced to the Spaniard Rafael Nadal.