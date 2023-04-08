Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

Split

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev wants Ukraine to go under. © IMAGO/Ekaterina Shtukina

Dmitry Medvedev has become known as Putin’s “West hater” over the past few months. He recently published a hate speech against Ukraine.

Moscow – The Ukraine war has been raging for over a year. Initially, Russia began an invasion of its neighboring country that lasted only a few days. The goals according to the Kremlin: the so-called denazification of Ukraine and the removal of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. One of the greatest proponents of war propaganda against Ukraine was and is Dmitry Medvedev.

The deputy head of the National Security Council and ex-President of Russia has now published a post via Twitter in which he denies Ukraine’s right to exist. “Nobody needs Ukraine,” writes a close confidante of Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin. That’s why she will “disappear”.

Ukraine war: Medvedev rumbles against Ukraine

In six points, Medvedev explains why Ukraine allegedly has no right to exist. On the one hand, Europe does not need Ukraine, since countries such as Germany and France are also affected by the war, for example due to the energy crisis. So “the Poles” would not recognize Ukraine as a real country and a possible EU accession of the country would seal the demise of Europe.

Asia, Africa, Latin America and the USA don’t need Ukraine either, the Putin confidante goes on to say: “Normal Americans have no idea what and where Ukraine is. Most of them wouldn’t even be able to locate the country on a map.” Sooner or later they would wonder why they even bothered with Ukraine. Asian countries are geopolitically much closer to Russia, which is why they are not trying to “isolate” Moscow.

Ukraine war: Medvedev addresses war refugees

Russia doesn’t need Ukraine either. After the Soviets were split up in the 20th century, there were now different states in which people with Russian roots would still live. Kiev is harassing these people, writes Medvedev. That’s why “we need a big Russia,” he continues.

Ultimately, Ukraine does not need its state either. Medvedev justifies this by saying that millions of people have fled the war zone and are temporarily living in other countries. Ukrainians don’t care where they move to as long as it’s not their homeland, writes the Russian politician. (LP)