Russia’s ex-president speaks openly of a further escalation. Putin’s aide Medvedev even threatens the “Last Day”.

Moscow – The Ukraine war has now lasted more than 140 days. There doesn’t seem to be any relaxation in sight. Russia responded to a counter-offensive by Ukraine with new attacks. Russian-Ukrainian talks at the joint negotiating table are out of the question at the moment. According to Russia, this is due to Ukraine and the West, which is supporting Ukraine in the war with arms deliveries. Russia’s ex-president Dmitry Medvedev has once again criticized NATO.

Russia feels threatened: Ex-President Medvedev criticizes NATO and Ukraine

According to Medvedev, NATO and Ukraine remain a permanent threat to Russia. Because they do not recognize the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, annexed in 2014, as part of Russia. Crimea plays a crucial role in the escalating Ukraine conflict. It is condemned by the West as violating international law.

Medvedev, currently deputy chief of the Russian Security Council, said at a meeting with veterans in Volgograd (formerly Stalingrad) on Sunday: “If any other state, be it Ukraine or be it the NATO states, believes that Crimea is not Russian, then it’s a systematic threat for us.” If Ukraine tries to reconquer the peninsula, the “Last Judgment” will immediately fall on all Ukrainians, “very quickly and severely,” Medvedev threatened. The threat is made precisely when Ukraine has announced a counter-offensive.

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin justified the war against Ukraine that began on February 24 with the threat to Crimea’s security. Medvedev said that the NATO countries had nuclear weapons aimed at Russia. Russia is also a nuclear power – and regularly stirs up fears of nuclear war.

Ukraine negotiations: Medvedev speaks of an escalation of the conflict

If Ukraine’s leader is again “a crazy nationalist or some weak executive figure”, then there is a risk that the conflict will escalate. Moscow considers Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj to be a puppet of the West, who lets the USA dictate his policies and, as a former actor, plays the role of head of state.

According to Medvedev, Russia will go through with the war until Ukraine is completely demilitarized. “You don’t have to doubt that the goals of the operation will be achieved,” he said. All threats in Ukraine against Russia would be eliminated, said Medvedev, who again claimed nationalist and “pro-fascist” forces were running the country. There is no evidence for this.

Elsewhere, too, ex-Kremlin boss Medvedev doesn’t give the West a good hair – the EU and the USA are “politically impotent”. (as)