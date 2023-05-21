Daniil had never won a match in Rome before 2023: he beat the Dane 7-5 7-5 and triumphed

Federica Cocchi – ROME

And in the end he learned to play and win, even on clay. Daniil Medvedev wins his first clay court title in Rome by beating Holger Rune in two sets, 7-5 7-5, and overtakes Novak Djokovic in the world rankings, placing himself at number 2. Rome was not built in a day, says the proverb and the Russian ex number 1 in the world took a while to adapt. The ground of the Forum, battered by 15 days of rain, slowed down the field allowing the chess player Daniil to refine his tactics even more. Rune, who had won his first 1000m title on the fast indoor Bercy, stops again as in Montecarlo, one step away from triumph. After losing the final in Miami, Jannik Sinner told the Russian at the awards ceremony: "Now the season on clay begins, let's see how it goes". It went well, a story was born: "You will never be love – says Medvedev hot -, but it can be a good friendship". The duel moves to Paris where without Nadal, and with Djokovic still looking for his best form, the Russian cannot but be considered among the favourites, at least for the final stages.

FIRST SET TO DANIIL 7-5 — Rune becomes dangerous in the third game, extends 0-30 but in an excess of enthusiasm misses the volley which ends up in the corridor. The Russian recovers and in the end manages to keep the serve. The Dane did a bit of a foul, appearing hasty in some solutions, while Daniil tries to harness him in his tactical web. In the fifth game Rune has two break points but once again he can't put his head forward. In the meantime, for the first time the blue peeps over the Central, real news of the day. He fails to affect Holger, and at 4-3 he gets caught up at 30-30. The crowd is on his side and in fact rejoices when Medvedev's forehand goes off the net and the following attack scores to seal the 4-4. In the stands there is an impassive Mourinho, acclaimed every time the screen returns the image of him, in the meantime the battle heats up and Medvedev goes up 5-4 and Rune serves to stay in the set. Once again he finds himself in danger at 30-30 and again holds the serve. It is a tense tug of war that Medvedev, perhaps also from experience, manages with more lucidity. He earns a set point and closes 7-5. Holger sits down and is furious "I play terrible!".

SAMPLE — Between the two sets Rune enters the locker room and clears his head, comes back and breaks Medvedev's serve to zero, is a bit in trouble when he has to consolidate the advantage, ends up 15-30 down and when he regains the score he lets off steam with a Nadalian-style yell "Vamos!". The Centrale believes it, after a lot of rain and a lot of waiting he is hoping for a fight in the third set. The Dane's advantage doesn't last long, three bales of the counter break for the Russian at 2-1: Holger manages to cancel one, tries to go to the net but every time the sharp Russian slips it in with the loop, it's back to a draw 2- 2. Mother Aneke moves away from the playpen. At 3-2 Medvedev goes to the advantage and Rune saves himself with a finally precise backhand volley. The Russian serves at 3-3, Holger wins a monstrous exchange of 38 shots, a full tank of petrol even mentally that brings him ahead again by a break: 4-3 and service. He consolidates the advantage for 5-3. Medvedev vents his anger with his serve, two direct points for 30-0. But as soon as he has to serve a second, Rune responds with a winner and halves the disadvantage, but the Russian holds. The Dane serves for the set but the first 15 is from the Russian who extends 15-30 and thanks to another mistake by his rival he has the ball for 5-5. Another very long exchange, and this time it is Rune who makes a mistake, putting Medvedev back on track. Holger doesn't want to give up and with the cold in his veins he gets a break point. Two winning serves and an error and Medvedev goes up 6-5 and has three match points on Rune's serve.