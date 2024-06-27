Medvedev: The United States did not win the Cold War, it is one step away from losing

The United States thought it had won the Cold War, but in reality it is one step away from losing. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, reports TASS.

He emphasized that international law cannot come from one country, including the United States, since its basis is the balance of power. “There cannot be international law of one country. If there is no coordination of wills, there is no international law,” the politician explained.

According to the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Washington is mistaken in its confidence in victory in the Cold War. “They didn’t win it. Moreover: they are one step away from losing,” he concluded.

Earlier, Medvedev called the West’s attempts to gain a foothold in the Asia-Pacific region (APR) destructive. He said that the actions of Western countries provoke a number of problems in ensuring financial and economic security in this region.