Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said that he does not believe the American company Apple, which denies the use of the iPhone in the interests of the US intelligence services. On Friday, June 2, he said during a conversation with reporters.

The day before, Reuters wrote that Apple denied accusations by the Federal Security Service (FSB) of spying on Russians through the company’s gadgets.

However, according to Medvedev, statements by any, even the largest technology company, about refusing to cooperate with national intelligence for “ideological reasons” mean that it is either “shamelessly lying” or is about to close.

“Miracles do not happen,” the politician said.

According to him, this should be borne in mind by all owners of Apple with iOS closed to all users, as well as Samsung with Android open to third-party applications.

On June 1, the FSB announced the opening of an intelligence operation by American intelligence services using Apple devices. In particular, it was noted that the facts of infection were detected both in domestic and foreign numbers and subscribers using SIM cards registered for diplomatic missions and embassies in Russia, including NATO and post-Soviet countries, as well as Israel, Syria and China.

Several thousand iPhones have been infected, according to the agency.

On the same day, Mobile Research Group analyst Eldar Murtazin, in a conversation with Izvestia, noted that it was almost impossible to independently recognize that a surveillance program was installed on the iPhone.

In turn, Artem Kiryanov, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy of the State Duma, whose words are quoted by “Gazeta.Ru”, noted that American companies do not care about the personal data of their users, as they only seek to work out the tasks of intelligence and the US State Department. Kiryanov urged Russians to use Apple products with caution, and even better, to abandon them.