In relations with NATO, Russia has practically exhausted the limits of retreat. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in an interview with leading Russian media, including Lente.ru.

“You know, as they say, “there is nowhere to retreat, behind Moscow.” In this case, and for the guarantee of security,” he said.

Medvedev stressed that Russia had conscientiously developed relations with NATO, but no one heard the country there.

“They promised not to promote NATO, they didn’t keep the promise, they say:“ We didn’t sign anything. But such promises, such assurances were given, it is known when and who knows,” the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia stated.

According to him, the actions of the North Atlantic Alliance pose a real threat to Russia’s security. At the same time, Russia’s proposals on security guarantees are “very specific, very specific, and they fix our concerns,” Medvedev stressed.

Answering a question about Russia’s actions in case the US refuses to provide any guarantees, the politician recalled that such plans are never disclosed. In addition, decisions on this matter are made by the President as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

“Naturally, this will greatly complicate the overall situation,” Medvedev said.

In a lengthy interview with leading Russian media, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council answered questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, international security, the situation in Ukraine and other topics.