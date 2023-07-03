The tectonic fault in understanding the future in different parts of the world will be aggravated, and the confrontation phase will drag on for decades. One of the ways to resolve it is a third world war, but there will be no winners in it, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, recalled on July 2.

“But he [способ] obviously bad, because the victors are not at all guaranteed further prosperity, as was the case after previous world wars. Most likely, there will simply be no winners. After all, it is impossible to consider as a victory the world in which nuclear winter has come, million-plus cities lie in ruins, there is no electricity due to the transcendent electromagnetic impulse, and a huge number of people died from the shock wave, light radiation, penetrating radiation and radioactive contamination. Where terrible epidemics and famine reign,” he wrote in an article for “Russian newspaper“.

Medvedev is confident that a negative scenario is quite likely and there are two reasons for this. The first is that, compared to the times of the Caribbean crisis, the current confrontation is much worse, since “our opponents decided to really defeat the largest nuclear power – Russia.” The second is the absence of taboos on the use of nuclear weapons, since the United States has already used them.

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation points out that the new conflict has actually brought the world to the brink of a third world war, since with the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, at the suggestion of the United States, a full package of “double standards” was launched.

“Independence and territorial integrity, in the opinion of the collective West, can only be defended by those to whom this is the highest permission. The rest must be pacified, crushed,” he said.

Medvedev stressed that Russia did not want to recognize such logic and rebuffed – “tough and unambiguous.”

On June 21, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the aggressive course of the United States and NATO in the conflict in Ukraine could lead to a direct clash of nuclear powers. She stressed that the Russian Federation constantly and consistently sends sobering signals to Western countries, but the West, obsessed with anti-Russian hysteria, is not ready to adequately perceive Russia’s position.

At the same time, she reminded NATO that any threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Russia would not go unanswered. This is how she commented on the ongoing exercises of the alliance in Germany.

On June 18, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a special military operation was launched against the Kyiv regime, and now “it is already continuing as a virtual war between Moscow and the collective West.”

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.