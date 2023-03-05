Medvedev managed to win in two straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, without much resistance from his childhood friend Rublev, the defending champion, to win his third title in three weeks, after being crowned in Doha and Rotterdam..

Medvedev, who did not lose any group in the current tournament, strengthened his record and raised his tally to 19 titles in professional tournaments..

Medvedev said after the coronation, “It’s great because I didn’t start the season perfectly. In tennis you have doubts when you don’t win matches, but I have better feelings now.”“.

“I’m very happy with the last three weeks and I’m looking forward to the next ones. I know Andre can create problems for any opponent. Whenever we face him, he tries to make me suffer, and I too try to.”“.

“I was able to excel today, but the next match between us could be a different story“.

The 27-year-old Medvedev scored nine aces and became sixth in the classification of professional players, while Rublev fell to seventh place..

“I think it’s good for Daniel that he’s doing this for his career and for his life and that he’s doing these kinds of things,” Rublev told a news conference. “Three titles in a row is unbelievable. What more can I say?”“.

Medvedev, the former US Open champion, seeks to continue his victories when he plays the Indian Wells Championship in the United States, which will be held from March 19 to April 2..