Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated compatriot Andrei Rublev and reached the semifinals of the Australian Open. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting, which took place on February 17, ended in three sets with a score of 7: 5, 6: 3, 6: 2. In personal meetings, the score was 5: 0 in favor of Medvedev. In the semifinals, the Russian will play against the winner of the pair Stefanos Tsitsipas – Rafael Nadal.

On February 16, another Russian tennis player, the 114th racket of the world, Aslan Karatsev reached the semifinals of the Australian Open after defeating the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov. The match ended with the score 2: 6, 6: 4, 6: 1, 6: 2. For 27-year-old Karatsev, this is the debut tournament of the Grand Slam series in his career. In the semifinals, which is scheduled for February 18, he will play with Serb Novak Djokovic.

The Australian Open takes place in Melbourne from 8 to 22 February. The total prize pool of the tournament is $ 62.3 million.