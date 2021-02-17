Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, beating Andrei Rublev in the quarterfinal match, reports TASS…

The meeting, which lasted just over an hour, ended with a score of 7: 5, 6: 3, 6: 2 in favor of Medvedev. This is the fifth match of two Russian tennis players. All meetings ended with Medvedev’s victory.

Daniil Medvedev will play in the Australian Open semifinals for the first time in his sports career. For reaching the final on February 19, the Russian will fight with the Spaniard Rafael Nadal and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Recall that on February 16, Russian Aslan Karatsev reached the semifinals of the championship, who beat Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals. On February 18, Karatsev will compete with the first racket of the world, Novak Djokovic from Serbia.

Earlier it was reported that the success of Russian tennis players in Australia was highly appreciated by the Minister of Sports of the Russian Federation. Oleg Matytsin stressed that the victories of the athletes testify to the good work of the national school.