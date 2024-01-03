Medvedev harshly commented on the position of the French Foreign Ministry on the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Belgorod

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev swore in response to a statement by the French Foreign Ministry about the legality of strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on Belgorod. He expressed his position on Telegram.

According to Medvedev, Russians have never liked the French. The reason for this attitude is military conflicts between countries in the past. Also, the former Russian president rudely called the French people of non-traditional sexual orientation and paddling pools.

“And now we are convinced of this. Written by the French Foreign Ministry. A strike on Belgorod using cluster munitions is the “right to self-defense.” Scum. (…) Freaks,” Medvedev said on the social network.

Paris declared Kyiv's right to bomb Russian cities

On January 3, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused to condemn the Ukrainian Armed Forces' missile attack on Belgorod. During an annual briefing, French foreign policy officials said the attack on the Russian city using cluster munitions complied with the “legitimate right to defence.”

There is (…) an attacked state – Ukraine, which acts, carrying out legitimate defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter French Foreign Ministry

At the same time, the ministry left the question about Kiev’s use of prohibited cluster munitions during an attack on Belgorod remains unanswered.

After this, the Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the Kyiv regime, Rodion Miroshnik, accused the EU of bias in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Thus, he responded to the words of the representative of the foreign policy service of the European Union, Peter Stano, about the situation with the shelling of Belgorod.

The EU has taken a “one-eyed” position – I see here, I don’t see here! Rodion MiroshnikAmbassador at Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

He was outraged by Stano's acquittal, which said that no information provided by Russia on incidents such as the one in Belgorod was simply not credible.

The diplomat recalled that as a result of a missile attack on Belgorod at the end of December, 25 people lost their lives, and more than 100 were injured. “According to him (Stan – approx. “Tapes.ru”) versions, these are “lies, manipulation and propaganda.” What kind of reaction from Russia do the EU expect after such words?” – asked Miroshnik.

Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova I came to conclusionthat Stano’s statement demonstrates the “legalized lawlessness” of the West.

In turn, Sergei Tsekov, a senator from Crimea and member of the international committee of the Federation Council, warned that Western countries that did not want to condemn the missile attack on Belgorod would greatly regret it. “I am sure that our structures will not let this get away with it and will decide how Moscow will respond to these attacks,” the parliamentarian said. According to Tsekov, the reluctance of Western leaders to condemn the attack on the Russian city proves that “they are not interested in a quick resolution of the conflict.”