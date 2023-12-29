Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Press Split

Kremlin leader Putin and his predecessor Medvedev insist that Moscow is open to negotiations – but their offers sound poisonous.

Moscow – Former Kremlin chief Dmitry Medvedev has announced that Russia will continue the war in Ukraine until “all goals” are achieved – especially the “denazification” of Ukraine. Which probably means first and foremost: President Volodymyr Zelenskyj should go.

“The special operation will continue. Their goal remains the disarmament of Ukrainian troops and the liberation of the Ukrainian state from the ideology of neo-Nazism,” the Russian state news agency quoted him as saying Ria Novosti on Thursday (December 28). Medvedev also made almost the same statement on his own Telegram channel.

Medvedev remains completely in line with Russia's president. On December 14th, after a year's break, Vladimir Putin held another major annual press conference, this time in conjunction with the nationwide citizen question time “Direct Wire”.

Difficult negotiating partners: Vladimir Putin (l.) and Dmitri Medvedev (archive photo from 2017) © Yekaterina Shtukina/Sputnik/AFP

Negotiations in the Ukraine War: Russia against Ukraine joining NATO

Putin reiterated that the war in Ukraine would only end when the country was demilitarized and then had neutral status – i.e. did not join NATO. The intention is to install a government loyal to Russia.

Putin once again spoke of the goal of “denazification” of Ukraine. Putin cited the admiration for the Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera as examples. Medvedev also made this comparison again. Moscow assumes that Nazis are at work in the Ukrainian leadership. Zelensky, who is of Jewish descent, voiced the Russian claims Newsweek in one CNNInterview described as “ridiculous”.

Putin's circle of power in the Kremlin – the Russian president's confidants View photo series

Medvedev promises “negotiations” in the Ukraine war

“Negotiations” are of course possible, Medvedev said on Telegram. He consistently used the term negotiations in quotation marks. Russia never rejected these “unlike the crazy Ukrainian authorities,” he wrote.

Zelensky has ruled out talks with Russia as long as Putin is in power. He also reiterated his goal of regaining control of all Russian-occupied territories, including Crimea, which was annexed in 2014.

Medvedev, who is deputy head of the National Security Council, also described Odessa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kiev as “Russian cities” that, among others, are currently “occupied” by Ukraine. Putin recently told military officials that Russia had no interest in the areas in western Ukraine that once belonged to Poland. (frs with dpa)