Medvedev reacts during the match against Korda in Shanghai. ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES (EFE)

Daniil Medvedev applies the saying: he who does not console himself is because he does not want to. “The good thing is that I lost early, so now I have more time ahead of me…” says the Russian in the conference room after falling in the round of 32 in Shanghai: 7-6(8) and 6-2 against Sebastian Korda. Mr. hit yours. Nobody expected it, taking into account that he is the player who has accumulated the most titles (4) and victories (43) this season on hard courts, and that he had also come from offering a good performance the previous week in Beijing, where only Jannik could beat him. Sinner and in the final. Nor was his rival, Korda, a magnificent tennis player torpedoed by injuries. In the blink of an eye, then, the Chinese tournament loses one of the great favorites and the one who is the last champion of it until today.

Despite the good moment, Medvedev entered Shanghai with a sprained foot. Competitor of sensations and selective will – remember the nausea generated by the clay, even though this year he reached the summit in Rome -, he complained before tackling the second match about the slowness of the court and also the balls. “Before it was probably the fastest tournament, but now I don’t know if this or Indian Wells is slower,” he addressed the organization. He got around Cristian Garin in his debut, but against Korda he got tangled after losing the tiebreaker in the first set and exploded: a racket hit the ground, reproaches to his coach and goodbye. The scene is not new. For good and bad, Medvedev one hundred percent.

“I should have won the tie break“But I didn’t do it,” the Russian said after wasting three chances to win the opening set. “I encouraged him [a Korda] so that he could play better and mentally I have paid for it. I haven’t lost on the track, although the conditions probably don’t help much. But no, I haven’t lost because of that. Actually, today I was a little tired, although sometimes when you are losing and the game is tough like this you feel the fatigue more. It’s a Masters 1000 [el penúltimo del año], so of course I wanted to do better,” laments the one from Moscow, who hastens his aspirations to finish the course as number one. The result, obviously, does not benefit you at all.

For Korda, on the other hand, it is a great stimulus to continue gaining confidence and regaining flight after difficult months. He was out for a quarter due to his wrist and had to be absent from Wimbledon and the US Open in the summer, but recently he has reared his head again. The 23-year-old American is a promising player who has not finished making the leap or getting caught up in the lead train; Of course, his tennis is proportionally superior to the records obtained so far. Today he occupies 26th place in the ranking and in his file there is only one minor prize, the one achieved two years ago in Parma. Recent finalist in Astana – he lost against Adrian Mannarino – the victory against Medvedev means the first he has achieved against a top-5 and take note Carlos Alcaraz, present in the stands this Sunday to spy on the Russian. Unexpectedly, the course of the competition removes one of the great obstacles from the way.

See also The President of the African Union and the Chancellor of Germany discuss the situation in Sudan DAVIDOVICH LEAVES ALCARAZ ALONE A.C. This Sunday’s day also saw the elimination of Alejandro Davidovich. The 24-year-old from Malaga fell 6-2 and 7-5 (in 1h 22m) to the Frenchman Arthur Fils and, therefore, left Alcaraz as the only Spanish representative in the draw. After the rain the previous day, the competition returned to normal and the name of the next obstacle for the Murcian was revealed: Daniel Evans. The Englishman benefited from the abandonment of Mikhail Kukushkin when the Kazakh was already trailing, with 6-2 and 3-0 against. He and Alcaraz have faced each other three times so far and the one from El Palmar has signed a full score: 3-0. This year they collided in Barcelona and more recently in New York, where the one from Birmingham managed to snatch a set.

