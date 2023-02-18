Security Council deputy chairman Medvedev called Stoltenberg’s words about the risk of Russia’s victory a manifestation of hatred

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev considered the words of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the “risk” of Russia’s victory to be a manifestation of hatred. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“Well, how did they screw up there in NATO. Stoltenberg said that the risk of a Russian victory is much higher than the risk of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. I’m translating into understandable Russian: the risk of starting a third world war is significantly less than the risk of our country winning,” Medvedev commented on the statement of the Secretary General of the alliance.

According to the deputy chairman of the Security Council, NATO “hates and fears” Russia.

Earlier, Stoltenberg said that the risk of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine is incomparable with the danger posed by Russia’s victory in the confrontation.

The day before, Medvedev also reacted to the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about refusing to negotiate with Russia. In his opinion, the Ukrainian leader will not have to conduct a dialogue – he will simply have to sign “what they say.”