Medvedev refused to talk about the timing of the special operation in Ukraine and urged not to get ahead of ourselves

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev answered a question about the possible timing of the end of the special military operation in Ukraine. His words lead RIA News.

Medvedev called the question of the timing of the completion of the special operation incorrect and refused to comment on it. “Let’s not get ahead of ourselves,” he urged

The deputy chairman of the Security Council added that only the Supreme Commander-in-Chief can evaluate the course and timing of the special operation. “For obvious reasons, there are a lot of factors,” he concluded.