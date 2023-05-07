Medvedev expressed hope that those who tried to kill Prilepin would receive long sentences

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev expressed the hope that those who tried to kill the writer Zakhar Prilepin would receive long terms. Comment posted in Telegram-channel.

“The criminals admitted that they were recruited by the special services of the Bandera state. According to the criminal law, they, like other criminals, will be tried for a terrorist attack and sentenced to long terms of imprisonment,” the politician said.

He also noted that sudden incidents and accidents can happen to those sentenced to life imprisonment in the colony, which, in his opinion, also has an educational value.