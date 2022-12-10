Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev commented on the demolition of monuments to the poet Alexander Pushkin and commander Alexander Suvorov in Ukraine with a quote from the novel The White Guard by Mikhail Bulgakov.

He suggested that on the site of the monuments to Pushkin and Suvorov, memorials dedicated to the Ukrainian hetmans would be erected.

“I would hang your hetman,” the senior Turbin shouted, “for the organization of this pretty Ukraine, I would be the first to hang him! Hai live vilna Ukraine view of Kyiv to Berlin! For six months he mocked Russian officers, mocked all of us. Who forbade the formation of the Russian army? Hetman. Who terrorized the Russian population with this vile language, which does not even exist in the world? Hetman. Who spread this scum with tails on their heads? Hetman…” Medvedev quoted lines from the work on December 10 in his Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Larisa Belozir announced the demolition of monuments to Pushkin and Suvorov in the city of Tulchin, Vinnytsia region. She posted photographs in which the bust of the poet and the equestrian statue of the commander are removed from the pedestals.

On December 1, the monument to Suvorov was dismantled in the city of Izmail, Odessa region. The day before, the city council of Odessa voted for the dismantling and relocation of the monument.

Earlier, on November 9, in Odessa, a monument to the Russian commander was desecrated by writing the word “next” on it with yellow paint. Prior to that, on November 7, unknown people desecrated the monument to Suvorov in Odessa by throwing a noose over it.

On October 11, the monument to Pushkin was dismantled in Kyiv. According to the co-founder of the project “Decommunization. Ukraine” Vadim Pozdnyakov, the monument was a symbol of the “Russian world” for the authorities of Ukraine. The demolished monument to the Russian poet was located in front of the building of the National Transport University. At the same time, there are still eight monuments and busts dedicated to Pushkin in Kyiv.

Since 2015, a policy of decommunization has been pursued in Ukraine within the framework of the law “On the Condemnation of the Communist and Nazi Regimes”. The law provides for the renaming of all topographic objects whose names are in any way connected with the Soviet Union, as well as the demolition of monuments and the dismantling of memorial plaques.