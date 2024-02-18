Medvedev commented on the agreement between France and Ukraine with a picture

The bilateral agreement on security guarantees between France and Ukraine is “a novel worth three billion euros.” This is the agreement between the two countries on the social network X commented Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

Medvedev published a picture showing a pig painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, a rooster, and a document on security guarantees. “France could not resist its new partner: amixon (from French ami “friend” and cochon – “pig” – approx. “Tapes.ru”) received new guarantees of love. However, this novel is unlikely to be appreciated by French farmers and other victims of Macron. Moreover, this love is worth three billion euros,” he ironically captioned the image.

A day earlier, it became known that French President Emmanuel Macron decided to allocate three billion euros in aid to Ukraine, without thinking about the deficit and debts in the country.