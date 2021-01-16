The blocking of the accounts of the current US President Donald Trump on social networks indicates that large tech corporations have begun to replace state institutions, imposing their position on a large number of people and depriving them of the opportunity to choose. Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote about this in his article “America 2.0. After the elections ”, published by the agency TASS…

“What is this, if not the specter of digital totalitarianism, which is gradually filling the society. It deprives him (and potentially the whole world) of the opportunity to objectively navigate what is happening, ”Medvedev said.

He added that 75 million American voters who cast their votes for Trump, as well as hundreds of millions of his followers on social networks, were left out of the “choice” of corporations.