Medvedev: None of the US presidential candidates inspire us with much sympathy

Russia does not sympathize with any of the US presidential candidates, said Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, calling the American election campaign a fight of spiders in a jar. His words are quoted by TASS.

The politician’s comment came in response to a request from journalists to assess whether the possibility of former President Donald Trump coming to power again bodes well for the Russian Federation. As Medvedev explained, none of the candidates currently inspires much sympathy, and the issue is about interacting with a representative of the country’s legitimate authority, so “we are generally not interested in who and how will win the elections in America.”

Medvedev also clarified that Russia is ready to give the future US president a chance to improve relations and move away from the abyss into which the West is currently pushing the entire world, but in the American establishment there are no visible people with whom one could conduct a dialogue, so the current situation leaves little reason for optimism.

Earlier on Sunday, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev also spoke about the fact that it makes no difference to Russia who wins the US elections.

A week ago, US President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race. He nominated Vice President Kamala Harris, who has already promised to beat assassinated Donald Trump, as his Democratic presidential candidate.