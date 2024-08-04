Medvedev: prisoner exchange is the result of delicate work by agencies

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev commented on the prisoner exchange between Russia and Western countries. He spoke about this in his Telegram-channel.

Medvedev said that the exchange that took place was the largest in Russia’s modern history. He called it the result of the delicate work of Russian and Western agencies. “It was a very difficult chess game, which was conducted according to the best textbooks, lasted an tediously long time and sometimes seemed to go into zugzwang,” the politician wrote.

According to him, Western partners “at a certain point demonstrated both due pragmatism and a tendency toward reasonable compromises.”