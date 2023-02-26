Medvedev said that human civilization cannot exist without Russia

Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev in an article for Izvestia toldthat in the event that one day the question of the existence of Russia seriously arises, then it will arise along with the question of the further existence of the entire human civilization.

“If the question of the existence of Russia itself is seriously raised, it will not be decided on the Ukrainian front. And along with the question of the further existence of the entire human civilization,” he said, noting that there can be no ambiguity in this issue.

According to him, the need to launch a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine was caused by the hysteria of Western states and their desire to tear Russia to pieces. Medvedev recalled that, according to history, when empires collapse, they “bury half the world under their rubble, or even more.”

Earlier, Medvedev said that Russia’s enemies are leading the world to an apocalypse by pumping weapons to Ukraine and hindering peace talks, noting that Moscow will not allow this.