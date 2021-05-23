Collective immunity to COVID-19 in Russia can be formed with voluntary vaccination. This was announced on Sunday, May 23, by the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev.

“Our country has a chance to get herd immunity from SARS-CoV-2 during voluntary vaccination. While it is going slowly, which threatens us with new waves of morbidity, “- quotes the words of Medvedev TASS…

Thus, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the reaction to his statement that in some cases countries can introduce mandatory vaccination.

Immunity to coronavirus, according to most scientists, will not be lifelong, so regular vaccinations will be needed, Medvedev said.

The politician recalled that in his speech, which became the reason for discussing this topic, he emphasized that vaccination in Russia is voluntary. And his words that in some cases, with great public danger, states introduce compulsory vaccination and this requires a separate legislative decree, were a commentary on the remark of a colleague from PACE about the decision of the European Court on this issue.

On May 19, Dmitry Medvedev announced that, in theory, vaccination could be mandatory in the public interest in order to protect the vast majority of the population. At the same time, he clarified that immunization itself presupposes the consent of the citizen to its implementation, which speaks of the voluntariness of its implementation.

On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that more than 21 million people had already taken root from COVID-19 in the country. He urged citizens to actively test for COVID-19 and get vaccinated.

Currently, a large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in Russia, it began on January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone on a voluntary basis. At the moment, four drugs for coronavirus are registered in the country: Sputnik V and Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

