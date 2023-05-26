Medvedev: Musk’s nomination for US president will require a change in the constitution

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s participation in the US presidential election will require constitutional amendments. This opinion was expressed by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, reports RIA News.

The politician added that if he were an American businessman, he would think about campaigning to change the constitution. Without this, in his opinion, Musk will not be able to nominate his candidacy. “He can’t, he has an ‘unnatural origin’,” Medvedev explained. He also spoke positively about the Musk, saying that he “turned out to be our guy unexpectedly.”

Earlier, Medvedev had already spoken about the possible participation of the head of Tesla in the presidential race. He described Musk as an authoritative person whose influence surpasses the authority of the current American president, Joe Biden.