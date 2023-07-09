Medvedev allowed attacks on nuclear facilities in Ukraine in the event of an attack on the Smolensk nuclear power plant

If an attempted attack by NATO missiles on the Desnogorsk nuclear power plant (NPP) in the Smolensk region is confirmed, it is necessary to consider the scenario of a simultaneous Russian strike on a number of nuclear facilities in Ukraine and Eastern Europe. This condition was called by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev in his Telegram-channel.

The politician mentioned the South Ukrainian, Rivne and Khmelnitsky nuclear power plants. “There is nothing to be ashamed of,” Medvedev wrote.

Earlier on July 9, Mash reported that Ukrainian forces had attempted to attack the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant. According to the Telegram channel, the strike was allegedly carried out by British Storm Shadow cruise missiles. The shells were shot down by the Russian air defense system (air defense) over the village of Bytosh, Bryansk region around 14:00.

There is no official confirmation of this information yet.