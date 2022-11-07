Threats by the Ukrainian side to resume the nuclear program largely provoked a special military operation to protect Donbass. Such a statement on Monday, November 7, was made by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

He stressed that the current Kyiv authorities “weep bitterly about the decision taken under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum to withdraw the nuclear arsenal located on their territory and inherited from the USSR.”

“And also [украинские лидеры говорили] that they would use it with devilish pleasure against us and their own citizens,” Medvedev wrote on VKontakte.

He recalled that Kyiv explicitly hinted about this with the threat of resuming the nuclear program, “which was one of the reasons for the NWO.”

Earlier, on October 23, it became known about Kyiv’s plans to use a “dirty bomb”. Thus, the Ukrainian authorities could accuse the Russian side of using weapons of mass destruction (WMD) to launch a large-scale anti-Russian campaign around the world. On November 3, it turned out that the IAEA did not confirm the creation of a “dirty bomb” on the territory of Ukraine.

At the same time, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, pointed to Russia’s confidence that the threat of nuclear terrorism from Ukraine is real.

In 1994, Ukraine signed the Budapest Memorandum, renouncing the world’s third-largest stockpile of nuclear weapons, subject to the security of other signatory countries.

The Russian Federation continues the special operation to protect Donbass, which it launched on February 24. The decision was made due to the aggravated situation in the LDNR against the backdrop of increased shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

