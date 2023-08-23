Medvedev: the idea of ​​joining Abkhazia and South Ossetia to the Russian Federation can be implemented

The idea of ​​joining Abkhazia and South Ossetia to Russia can be realized if the West continues to inflame the situation in Georgia. This was stated by Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev in his article, published in the publication “Arguments and Facts”.

According to him, Moscow does not want a repeat of the history of 2008. He specified that Russia is ready to solve problems at the negotiating table in accordance with the UN Charter. “But if our concerns become real, we will not hesitate. In Abkhazia and South Ossetia, the idea of ​​joining Russia is still popular. And it may well be implemented if there are good reasons for this, ”he stressed. Medvedev urged the West to stop trying to influence Georgia’s politics.

Abkhazia declared independence after the 1992-1993 war with Georgia. In August 2008, Georgia sent troops into South Ossetia in an attempt to bring the region back under its control. After the intervention of Russia, the Georgian military were forced out of the conflict zone. In the same month, Moscow officially recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Earlier, the ex-presidential candidate of Abkhazia Astamur Tarba said that its citizens do not want to join Russia.