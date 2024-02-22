Medvedev said that the Russian Armed Forces can reach Kyiv to achieve the goals of the Northern Military District

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, during a meeting with journalists, which was attended by a Lenta.ru correspondent, said that Russia’s ultimate goal in the framework of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine could be Kyiv. According to him, this is a Russian city, and a threat to Russia comes from there.

Medvedev said that Kyiv is controlled by opponents of Russia

According to the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Russian troops must establish control over Kiev.

Where to stay? Don't know. I think that, taking into account what I said, we still have to work a lot and seriously. Will it be Kyiv? Yes, it probably should be Kyiv Dmitry MedvedevDeputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council

Medvedev clarified that this goal can be achieved, if not now, then after some time, in another phase of the development of the conflict. The politician also explained the need to occupy Kyiv for two reasons. The first is that Kyiv is a Russian city. The second reason Medvedev indicated was that the city is under the control of forces hostile to Russia, led by the United States.

Medvedev called Odessa another Russian city. According to him, Russia has been waiting for her return. He also added that the behavior of the Kyiv authorities in Odessa looks monstrous.

Putin stated that Russia has not yet achieved the goals of the Northern Military District

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, stated that Moscow has not yet achieved its goals for the special military operation. According to him, one of the main tasks is the denazification of Ukraine, which implies a ban on any neo-Nazi movements.

Photo: Thomas Peter / Reuters

“We have not yet achieved our goals, because one of the goals is denazification. This means banning all neo-Nazi movements,” he said.

The head of state also recalled that Western countries asked Russia to withdraw troops from Kyiv to create conditions for signing a peace agreement. However, when Moscow complied with the request, Ukrainian negotiators “threw into the trash” all the agreements and chose a long armed confrontation, in which they are helped by the United States and European allies.