The Russian loses against Gasquet in the first game after the hernia operation, nothing for the two Italians to do

Fognini is surprised by Kokkinakis, Cecchinato fails to replicate Monday’s victory against Thiem and loses to Majchrzak. The result is that there are no more Italian players in Geneva. For both of them now we have to think about Roland Garros and the same goes for Daniil Medvedev: the number 2 in the world, returning to the field a month and a half after the last time, comes out immediately, against Richard Gasquet. The condition is to be rediscovered and Paris is close, probably too close.

ITALIANS – Fognini and Cecchinato are little left in the game: the Ligurian wins seven games in the whole match, Ceck only five. Despite the score (6-4 6-3 in about an hour and a half of the match), the numbers tell of an overall balanced match between Fognini and Kokkinakis, but what makes the difference is the service performance (seven aces and no double fault for the Australian, even six double faults by the Italian) and a different incisiveness in the break points, with Fabio conceding three without saving any and obtaining eight, transforming only one. Cecchinato’s regret is instead the second set: after the immediate break, the Sicilian is unable to maintain the advantage and is defeated with a 6-2 6-3. See also How serious is Carlos Rodríguez's injury?

MEDVEDEV – But the surprise of the day is Medvedev’s defeat, even if there were many unknowns. The last game played was that of March 31, in the quarter-finals in Miami with the defeat against Hurkacz. The hernia operation forced the Russian to miss the season on clay so far, against Gasquet there was a knockout in two sets, 6-2 7-6. What will be the condition of the number 2 in the world in Paris?

