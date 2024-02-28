US President Joe Biden is, for Deputy Chairman of the Russian National Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, ''a grandfather who becomes weaker every day with an uncertain gait in a state of persistent dementia, who hardly understand who and what they are talking about''. Medvedev then mentioned in a post on Telegram the meeting between Biden and Alexei Navalny's widow, Yulia, stating that the president of the United States has ''embraced a cheerful p… who presents herself in the guise of the widow of a deceased Russian extremist''.

''Brain decay''. This is what is affecting French President Emmanuel Macron according to Medvedev, who harshly criticized the hypothesis illustrated by the head of the Elysée of sending Western troops to Ukraine.

''The little heirs of Bonaparte, trying on the golden epaulets torn off two hundred years ago, are thirsty for revenge on a Napoleonic scale and are bringing a fierce and extremely dangerous blizzard on the landing of troops of individual NATO countries in Kiev, so as on new weapons to strike Russia'', Medvedev wrote on Telegram. ''Examples of the cadaverous decomposition of the brains of Western politicians appear every day,'' he added in a post.

The attack on “Western leaders”

''Western leaders made theatrical visits to Kiev on the day of the anniversary of the special military operation to distract their electorate from the accumulated problems,'' the former Russian president wrote on Telegram, accusing Western leaders of wanting to ' 'licking the American owner's dirty boot in sharp, servile exaltation''.

The Russian news agency Tass recalls that on Saturday 24 February, on the second anniversary of the start of Russian military aggression in Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni went to Kiev and chaired the G7 in the Ukrainian capital. Also present were Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, as well as the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

''It is a sad, sometimes funny, but disturbing show,'' added Medvedev, speaking of ''serial clowns, who have not worked a single day in the public administration, who control the actions of the troops and manage the lives of millions of unfortunates''.