Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev believes that in the coming years, relations between Moscow and Washington will remain “extremely cold”. He wrote about this in an article published in TASS…

Medvedev is confident that under the new US President Joseph Biden, the anti-Russian policy will continue. According to him, Biden’s rhetoric against Russia “has always been openly unfriendly, harsh, even aggressive.”

At the same time, he stressed that the Russian Federation is ready to work with any US president and restore cooperation in various fields, although “one can hardly expect reciprocal steps from the new American administration”.

Earlier, Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on the statement of Biden, who called Russia the biggest threat to the United States in the international arena.