Deputy Chairman of the Security Council (SB) of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, in an interview with leading Russian media, including Lente.ru, assessed the likelihood of a war between the Russian Federation and NATO.

According to the deputy chairman of the Security Council, no one wants a war, especially a war between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance. In order to avoid this, we need to negotiate.

In no case would one want a war, no one is looking for a war, and everything must be done so that there is no war. And even more so along the line of clashes between Russia and, for example, the North Atlantic Alliance Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

In addition, Medvedev pointed to the importance of negotiations on security guarantees and the need to apply the principle of indivisible security in diplomatic relations between Moscow and Washington. According to him, this implies that the security of one country cannot be achieved at the expense of the security of another. “That is to say, these kinds of events would be terrible, and there is nothing to add,” he said.

At the same time, Medvedev pointed out that many people who earn money on this are speculating. Among such persons, he recalled one of the “senile old men” from the US Senate, who said that he did not exclude the possibility of a limited nuclear clash between Russia and the United States.

But this is paranoia, I just don't even want to comment on it. It's just that when people in power say this, especially in America the senate is a very serious structure, it's very sad Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council concluded that even during the Soviet era, politicians from the United States did not say that it would be nice to unleash a nuclear conflict. “The Caribbean crisis taught everyone that this is just a catastrophe, this is the end of our human civilization. Nevertheless, such words are spoken. How to react to it? What is this – insanity or some kind of political speculation, so to speak? In any case, it is very dangerous,” he said.

Medvedev on relations between Russia and NATO

Commenting on Russia’s relations with the alliance, Medvedev pointed out that Russia had practically exhausted the limits of retreat. He recalled that Moscow had conscientiously developed relations with NATO, but no one heard the country there.

They promised not to promote NATO, they didn't keep the promise, they say: "We didn't sign anything." But such promises, such assurances were given, it is known when and who knows Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

According to Medvedev, the actions of the alliance pose a real threat to the security of the Russian Federation. He stressed that Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees are “very specific, very specific, and they fix our concerns.”

Commenting on Russia’s possible actions if the United States does not provide any guarantees, the politician recalled that such plans are never disclosed. Also, decisions on such issues are made by the President as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. “Naturally, this will greatly complicate the overall situation,” Medvedev said.

US and NATO response on security assurances

On January 26, Washington handed over to Russia a written response to the proposals for security guarantees. The message was handed over to the Russian Foreign Ministry by US Ambassador to the Russian Federation John Sullivan, who responded to Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

As US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said, in addition to setting out key US principles, concerns about things Russia has done, the document also describes areas where Washington believes it is possible to develop security for all.

According to the diplomat, the document contains positions and proposals for cooperation previously voiced by the United States, including “very positive points” that will make it possible to find common ground with Moscow in those areas where it is possible. He indicated that the United States is ready for diplomatic cooperation.