Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev assessed the likelihood of disconnecting Russia from the global network. His words lead RIA News…

He said that disconnection from the global network is potentially possible, since “the keys to this box” are in the United States. “Potentially, if something extraordinary happens, if someone’s head is completely blown off, this can happen,” Medvedev said.

According to him, Russia has an action plan in this case. He also mentioned the already voiced threats to disconnect the country from the SWIFT international payment system.

Medvedev said that against the backdrop of threats, its own information transmission system was created. “The same can potentially happen with the Internet, and then we will not have access to the main nodes of this network,” Medvedev emphasized, recalling that due to such risks, a law was passed on the Russian segment of the Internet so that it could be controlled autonomously …

On December 12, 2020, Russia was predicted new sanctions after the coming to power of the US President-elect Joe Biden. Experts note that the United States can strike at the most painful points for Russia: to restrict the access of domestic banks to the world market, disconnect the country from the SWIFT international payment system, or prohibit any transactions with Russian debt securities.

In 2014, Russia created an alternative to SWIFT – the System for the Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS). This is an international interbank system for transferring information and making payments, to which more than 11 thousand of the largest organizations are connected in almost all countries of the world.