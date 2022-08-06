Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Medvedev answered Zelensky on the proposal to confiscate Russian property

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev appreciated the proposal of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky on the confiscation of Russian property. The Russian politician shared his opinion in Telegram.

“They rob us on paper, and we rob on the ground. Both the issues of confiscation of the criminally acquired property of the Kyiv regime and its return to the suffered residents of Donbass are successfully dealt with by our Armed Forces,” Medvedev said.