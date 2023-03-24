Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Medvedev said that the Russian General Staff is preparing for the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces is preparing for a possible offensive by Ukraine. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, his words are quoted by RIA News.

According to the politician, the General Staff calculates such a probability and prepares a response to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The plans to conduct a number of offensive operations were previously announced by the head of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky. According to him, Kyiv plans to take advantage of the alleged fatigue of parts of the Wagner PMC.

And the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Volodymyr Rogov informed about the preparation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of an offensive in the Zaporozhye region.

Earlier, a military expert, director of the Moscow Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, Ruslan Pukhov, assessed the main trump cards of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a possible spring offensive.