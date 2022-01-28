The World Health Organization (WHO) does not recognize the domestic drug for the coronavirus “Sputnik V” due to the fact that there are certain political and commercial reasons. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in an interview with leading Russian media, including Lente.ru.

He noted that there are also organizational nuances, and “our structures should work more actively.” “I have held a number of meetings on this topic through the Security Council. Such contacts are being made, I hope that sooner or later the WHO will complete the registration,” Medvedev said.

Everything that happened in the world after the outbreak of the pandemic is not only a colossal challenge for humanity, it is not only a matter of the struggle for life, but it is also, excuse me, a business for pharmaceutical companies, for manufacturers of the same vaccines. It is obvious that it is also for the states, which sometimes keep a close eye on this and even regulate all this activity.

In modern realities, the vaccine market has become an extremely money market, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council noted. “Naturally, there is competition here, but this competition is negative. According to our Sputnik, such competition, as it seems to me, unfair, political and commercial, is definitely present, ”he said.

Medvedev also said that he considers mutual recognition of vaccines absolutely necessary and recalled that no one bans foreign vaccines on the Russian market.

In an interview with leading Russian media, he answered questions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, international security, the situation in Ukraine and other topics.