Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Medvedev urged to review relations with Finland and Sweden because of NATO

Relations with Finland and Sweden after their decision to join NATO are subject to review. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev. The corresponding video on Thursday, July 28, he published in his Telegram-channel.

“It is clear that as a result of this decision, the very famous Paasikivi-Kekkonen line, if we talk about Finland, and relations with neutral Sweden are subject to revision,” the politician said.

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council also promised a symmetrical response to the expansion of the infrastructure of the North Atlantic Alliance in Scandinavia.

Earlier, on July 28, Medvedev, as part of a working trip to Karelia, landed from a helicopter near the border with Finland. It was reported that he was supposed to hold a meeting dedicated to ensuring the country’s security against the backdrop of Finland and Sweden joining NATO.

On June 29, the leaders of the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance at the summit in Brussels officially invited Finland and Sweden to join them. The only country that opposed this was Turkey.