Medvedev announced the approach of a nuclear apocalypse due to the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the West

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev commented on the consequences of the supply of foreign weapons to Ukraine. He spoke about this in a video published in his Telegram-channel.

Medvedev stressed that the supply of Western weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) threaten the approach of a nuclear apocalypse. According to him, the likelihood of a crisis becomes more real as a result of every day of military assistance to Kyiv.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country would respond to the planned supply of weapons with a nuclear component to Kyiv. He also suggested that the West decided to fight Moscow to the last Ukrainian.

On March 21, British Deputy Defense Minister Annabelle Goldie announced that, as part of military assistance, the country would send Ukraine a batch of depleted uranium shells along with a company of Challenger 2 tanks. The ammunition differs from the usual warhead diameter and muzzle velocity, which can exceed 6120 kilometers per hour. The shells were used during the bombing of Yugoslavia, Operation Desert Storm and the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.