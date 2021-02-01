The idea of ​​introducing a four-day work week is valuable in its own right, and the pandemic has revived it. This opinion was expressed by the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in an interview with Russian media on Monday, February 1.

“The pandemic has brought its own colors to this story. It is clear that a significant part of people have switched to remote work and really work not for five, but for four days and according to a different schedule, and someone generally builds their working day differently. Therefore, I think that we will return to this idea, ”Medvedev said.

In his opinion, the four-day period in some cases “gives certain advantages without any pandemic, since it creates a more effective regime for managing free time for a person.” At the same time, we are not talking about switching to a four-day week to the detriment of economic development.

Medvedev also noted that “this idea is valuable in itself”, since “humanity is moving towards when there should be more space in order to live, in order to rest, in order to properly build your working day” …

He recalled that in the Soviet Union there was a six-day period, and then there was a transition to a five-day period. In addition, at one time during that period there were so-called “black Saturdays” when you still need to come to work.

In addition, Medvedev also recalled that the United Russia party headed by him has prepared a package of proposals on reforming labor legislation and regulating remote work, and these changes to the Labor Code are already working.

For the first time, Medvedev, as the country’s prime minister, announced the possibility of introducing a four-day working week in the future in early June 2019. He explained that it is necessary to develop new approaches to the working day and workplace.

In October last year, he again raised the issue of shortening the work week. Medvedev expressed confidence in the need to keep issues of labor legislation in the current political and economic agenda.

On November 1, it was reported that there were fewer supporters of the introduction of a four-day working week among Russians. So, as the survey showed, in 2020, only 40% expressed their agreement with the initiative, although in 2019 it was supported by 49%.