Medvedev: Russia does not threaten NATO, but will respond to the advancement of selfish interests

Moscow does not threaten NATO and does not intend to attack any of the alliance members, but any attempts to advance its “selfish interests” near Russian borders will be met with resistance. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in an interview “Arguments and facts”.

At the same time, he emphasized, the more such attempts there are, “the harsher our responses will become.”

“Whether the entire planet will be torn to shreds depends solely on the prudence of “that” side. Unfortunately, it has not shown it yet,” Medvedev said, comparing the behavior of NATO leaders to “a chaotic dance of the undead, infernal corpse dances at the edge of a hellish abyss that has opened up before humanity.”

Earlier, Dmitry Medvedev stated that Russia must do everything to ensure that “Ukraine’s irreversible path” to NATO ends with the disappearance of either Ukraine or the North Atlantic Alliance.

Following the NATO summit in Washington, its participants stated that as Kiev implements the necessary reforms, the alliance will continue to support it “on the irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership.” However, the alliance “will be in a position” to invite Ukraine only when all allies agree to do so.