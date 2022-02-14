The Russian has the keys to his destiny in his hand because in the ranking on February 28th he will have a secure base of 8435 points against Djokovic’s 8375

Daniil Medvedev is one step away from becoming the 27th number 1 in the history of the ATP. In fact, the Russian has the keys to his destiny in his hand because in the ranking on 28 February he will have a secure base of 8435 points against the Serbian’s 8375. However, everything will depend on the results that Medvedev and Djokovic will obtain in the two tournaments in which they are involved: Acapulco for the Russian and Dubai for the Serbian. With a difference in favor of just 60 points, Medvedev will see the dream come true if one of the following six combinations of results occurs. The simplest is to win in Acapulco, but the final could be enough for him if Djokovic doesn’t win the title in Dubai.

The Russian will also be number 1 with the semifinal in Mexico as long as the Serbian does not reach the final in the Emirates, or with a quarter-final if Djokovic does not add the semifinal. Finally Medvedev will still be world number 1 if he reaches the second round and Djokovic does not go beyond the quarterfinals in Dubai or if Medvedev loses in the first round with Nole eliminated before the quarterfinals. Since Djokovic became number 1 for the first time (it was July 2011), only one new player has managed to reach the top of the ATP and this speaks volumes about the difficulty of keeping the three big names of the last 20 years at bay at the same time. The only one to hit this milestone was the Scottish Andy Murray in his fantastic end of the year of 2016. Murray, between October and November, won the tournaments in Beijing, Shanghai, Vienna, Bercy and the ATP Finals in London in succession, catching up on the Serbian almost 5000 ATP points in less than two months. The last, however, outside the Fab Four, to be number 1 in the world was Andy Roddick back in 2004.

361 – The weeks of Novak Djokovic’s reign until the deadline of Sunday 27 February 2022. The Serbian is the tennis player to have spent the most weeks in first place in the ranking. Behind him are Roger Federer with 310 weeks, Pete Sampras with 286, Ivan Lendl with 270, Jimmy Connors with 268, Rafael Nadal with 209, John McEnroe with 170, Bjorn Borg with 109 and Andre Agassi with 101.

5 – The reigns of Novak Djokovic: the first from 4 July 2011 to 8 July 2012, the second from 5 November 2012 to 6 October 2013, the third from 7 July 2014 to 6 November 2016, the fourth from 5 November 2018 to 3 November 2019 and the fifth from February 3, 2020 at least until February 27.

2 – The Russians number 1 in the world. While waiting for Daniil Medvedev, only Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin were world number 1. Kafelnikov for 6 straight weeks from 3 May to 13 June 1999, Safin for a total of 9 weeks between 20 November 2000 and 22 April 2001.

26 – Years and two weeks is the age of Daniil Medvedev. The Russian could become the sixth oldest number 1 in history. Only Newcombe (30 years), Murray (29), Muster (28), Nastase (27) and Rafter (26 years and 6 months) reached the summit for the first time at an older age.

26 – The number 1 in the history of the ATP: here is the complete list with the date on which they were at the top for the first time. Ilie Nastase (23 August 1973), John Newcombe (3 June 1974), Jimmy Connors (29 July 1974), Bjorn Borg (23 August 1977), John McEnroe (3 March 1980), Ivan Lendl (28 February 1983), Mats Wilander (September 12, 1988), Stefan Edberg (August 13, 1990), Boris Becker (January 28, 1991), Jim Courier (February 10, 1992), Pete Sampras (April 12, 1993), Andre Agassi (April 10, 1995), Thomas Muster (12 February 1996), Marcelo Rios (March 30, 1998), Carlos Moya (March 15, 1999), Yevgeny Kafelnikov (May 3, 1999), Patrick Rafter (July 26, 1999), Marat Safin (November 20, 2000), Gustavo Kuerten (December 4, 2000 ), Lleyton Hewitt (November 19, 2001), Juan Carlos Ferrero (September 8, 2003), Andy Roddick (November 3, 2003), Roger Federer (February 2, 2004), Rafael Nadal (August 18, 2008), Novak Djokovic (July 4, 2011) and Andy Murray (November 7, 2016).

3 – The tennis players who have been number 1 in the world at least 10 years after the first time: the record is of Roger Federer who has been one after 14 years (2004-2018), second is Rafael Nadal at 11 and a half years ( 2008-2020) and the third Novak Djokovic at 10 years and 7 months (2011-2022).

