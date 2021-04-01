Miami (AFP)

Two heavy surprises were recorded in the quarter-finals of the Miami American men’s and women’s tournament, with the exit of the first and second seeded in each category, with the fall of the Russian Daniel Medvedev in front of the Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 4-6, 2-6, and the Japanese Naomi Osaka in front of the Greek Maria Scary 0-6 and 4 -6.

Agut proved that he was the tough knot for his Russian opponent, because he had won for the third time in three matches that brought them together so far.

Medvedev entered the match, a candidate to reach the semi-finals, and followed his strong performances, since the beginning of the current season, as he reached the final of the Australian Open, the first of the Grand Slam championships in the “Grand Slam” and crowned champion of the French Marseille tournament, to rise to second place in the world ranking of professional players.

Bautista Agut will meet in the next round with Italian Yannick Sener, the winner over Kazakh Alexander Public 7-6 6-4.

On the other hand, world number 25 Sakary finished a series of 23 victories for second-seeded Osaka, eliminating her from the quarter-finals of the Miami tournament, the second of the women’s 1000-point rounds, by beating them 6-0 6-4.

It was the first time that Osaka, who was crowned at the Australian Open last month, lost a group of six clean runs since it fell to Spain’s Sarah Sorribes Turmo 6-0, 6-3 in February 2020 in the “Billie Jean King Cup” for the women’s teams, which was previously known. Under the name of the Federation Cup, where she scored 23 consecutive victories after that match.

The Greek won 26 points in the first set, which they finished within 21 minutes, compared to just eight for Osaka, while the Japanese looking for a first title in Miami did not achieve any winning blow.

Osaka, the four-title Grand Slam champion, advanced three straight games in the second set, but the Greek came back from afar.

“I am very happy, she is a wonderful heroine, we all know that. I am unable to express, I do not have the words,” said Sakary after the victory.

Regarding the factors that helped her in the match, Sakary said: “Winning in the quarter-finals, after I saved six decisive balls, helped me a lot,” adding: “Maintaining my mission when I was 4-1 late and breaking her service as well, I believed in myself and hit good balls.”

The 25-year-old, who competed in the quarter-finals in Miami for the first time in her career in the semi-finals, meets with Canadian Bianca Andreasco, who won over Spanish Sorebes Turmo 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

And Sakari crossed into the quarter-finals after a crazy scenario, where she saved six crucial points for the match against American Jessica Bigula, before ending it in her favor 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 after two hours and 38 minutes.

This is the second victory for Sakari at the expense of Osaka in their fifth confrontation, against three for the last.

The Greek achieved a resounding start to the match, breaking its opponent’s service three times in the first set before finishing it clean, but the start of the second set witnessed a different scenario, as Osaka broke her opponent in the second half, before advancing by three straight sets.

But the Greek, looking for a second title only in her professional career, did not give up, and she saluted the Japanese in the seventh game, reducing the difference to 4-3, before breaking Osaka’s service again in the ninth game and ending the match on its service.

Sakari ended the match with 22 winning strikes compared to only five for Osaka, all of which were in the second group, while the first committed 22 direct fouls against 23 for the Japanese.

With this loss, Osaka failed in her bid to regain the first place in the world professional women rankings, which will remain in the possession of Australian Ashley Barty.

And Barty admitted that the race to the top of the world rankings may have affected her in her match against Sakary by saying: “When I sat here at the last press conference, I did not think explicitly about the classification, but one of the journalists touched on this issue, and maybe I started thinking about it, and subconsciously put some Pressures on myself, but even if this matter happened, I had to overcome it. ”

She concluded, “On the whole, it performed poorly.”