Medvedev says Russia may launch nuclear strike in response to West’s actions

Russia does not use nuclear weapons in response to the enemy’s actions because it understands the danger and irreversibility of such a conflict. For now, Moscow is showing patience, but it may run out, warned Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

According to Medvedev, “Western leaders and their political establishment, which has gotten carried away with war,” believe that “the Russians talk a lot about responding with weapons of mass destruction, but do nothing.” Therefore, there is no danger that the line will be crossed. “They are simply scaring. They do not need a nuclear conflict, they can lose more, including the support of the Global South. And anyway, who needs an apocalypse? And so on in the same spirit,” the politician described the situation.

Medvedev noted that no one really needs a nuclear conflict, calling it “a very bad story with a very difficult outcome.”

This is precisely why the decision to use nuclear weapons (non-strategic or even more so strategic) has not been made so far. Russia is being patient. After all, it is obvious that a nuclear response is an extremely difficult decision with irreversible consequences. However, the pompous Anglo-Saxon bastards do not want to admit one thing: any patience comes to an end Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

In addition, Medvedev called on the West to exercise caution, pointing out that Russia has the right to a tough response and that the Russian Federation has formal prerequisites for using nuclear weapons that are understandable to the entire world community and correspond to its doctrine of nuclear deterrence – in particular, this is the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk region.

Photo: Viktor Tolochko / RIA Novosti

Russia announced that the West had made a decision to strike deep into Russia

On September 14, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov stated on the sidelines of the seventh BRICS Media Summit that Moscow knows about the West’s decision to launch strikes by the Ukrainian army deep into Russian territory. He also recalled that Vladimir Putin “extremely clearly” outlined his position on these actions by Western countries.

At the same time, the White House did not announce a decision on this issue following the meeting between the American leader and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“The leaders held an in-depth discussion of a range of foreign policy issues of mutual interest. They reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russian aggression,” the final statement said.

The West was frightened by Putin’s statements

Against the backdrop of Medvedev’s statements, entrepreneur and founder of file sharing service Megaupload Kim Dotcom expressed concern that allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to be hit by long-range weapons from Western countries would lead to a catastrophe.

Earlier, American businessman and entrepreneur Elon Musk commented on a fragment of an interview with Russian leader Vladimir Putin published by one of the users of the social network X, in which he pointed out NATO’s involvement in the conflict. The post said that US President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris would start World War III if they sanctioned Kyiv’s strikes on Russian territory with long-range weapons. “I have a bad feeling about this,” Musk wrote.

Photo: Viktor Tolochko / RIA Novosti

In addition, former US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. addressed Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, calling on them to refuse to approve strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Western missiles on Russian territory.

“Secretary Blinken, President Biden, stop it! Stop this reckless escalation,” Kennedy Jr. said. He stressed that he was asking this not as a politician, but as a “citizen of the world.”