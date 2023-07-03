Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Medvedev allowed a nuclear apocalypse

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev commented on the possibility of resolving the confrontation in the world. About this he wrote in an article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Medvedev said that it is possible to resolve the world conflict through a third world war. He also called a nuclear apocalypse possible and probable. In his opinion, a world in which nuclear winter has come cannot be regarded as a winner.

“One of the ways [противостояния] permits – the third world war. But it is obviously bad, because the victors are not at all guaranteed further prosperity, as was the case after previous world wars. Most likely, there will simply be no winners, ”he admitted.

Earlier, Medvedev threatened a nuclear apocalypse due to the supply of weapons to Ukraine. In his opinion, all actions aimed at strengthening the military capabilities of Kyiv will lead to a prolongation of the military conflict.