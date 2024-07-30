Tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeats Ofner and advances to third round of 2024 Olympics

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the next round of the Olympic tournament at the 2024 Games in Paris. The broadcast was conducted on website International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In the second round of singles, the 28-year-old athlete defeated Austrian Sebastian Ofner. The match lasted one hour and six minutes and ended with a score of 6:2, 6:2. In the 1/8 finals, the Russian will meet Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

A total of seven Russian tennis players competed in the Paris Games. In addition to Medvedev, Mirra Andreeva, Roman Safiullin, Pavel Kotov, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Diana Schneider and Elena Vesnina took part in the competition.

The Olympic Games will last until August 11.