With out giving up a set in 5 video games. That is how Daniil Medvedev will current himself on Friday within the US Open semifinals, after beating his compatriot and good pal Andrey Rublev 7-6 (6), 6-3 and 7-6 (5) in 2:27. He’s the one one who stays undefeated within the sleeves that stay in competitors. No person within the historical past of the match has gained it with out giving up at the least one. The Russian has taken the purpose from New York and once more, as in 2019, he’s one step away from the ultimate. Then Nadal took away the title, which now will be unable to take action as a result of he resigned to take part and is already making ready the mini-season on earth in Rome. Medvedev expects a rival for Friday (from 22:00): De Miñaur or, almost certainly, Thiem.

A bit of extra was anticipated from a recreation between two of the gamers who’re in higher form at this stage of an interrupted season, however Rublev (19 wins and a couple of titles, probably the most excellent of the course after Djokovic, who accumulates 26 and three) wasted three set factors within the tiebreaker of the primary, lastly fell and short-circuited due to a monumental anger that took him out of the It made him lose a lot of his focus and his hopes, as if he discovered it unimaginable to strategy his associate. After hitting the racket, throwing the bananas and asking his coach, the Spanish Fernando Vicente, for explanations, Andrey was not able to face as much as him somebody as rocky and secure as Medvedev, who additionally added 50 winners, 16 direct serve and solely misplaced six factors with first serves.



Results of the day.